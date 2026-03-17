Zhoushan Completes First Marine Biofuel Blending Under Pilot Programme

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Zhoushan saw 120,000 mt of marine biofuel blends bunkered in 2025, making up 80% of the country's volume. File Image / Pixabay

China has completed its first marine biofuel blending under the newly approved pilot programme in Zhoushan.

The first batch of B24-HSFO was blended on March 13 at the Sinochem Xingzhong Aoshan Petroleum Base in Zhejiang Province, according to Zhejiang Free Trade Zone's statement on its website on March 13.

The operation marks the first transaction since the Chinese Ministry of Commerce approved in February to carry out bonded blending and export of marine biofuel in Zhoushan

The authority said 120,000 mt of marine biofuel was bunkered in Zhoushan in 2025, up from less than 100 mt in 2024.

This volume accounted for nearly 80% of Chinese biofuel bunker volumes in 2025.

The authority said the pilot supports efforts to develop Zhoushan as a hub for bulk commodity trade and marine fuel supply.