World's First Hydrogen-Powered Cruise Ship Set for Delivery in November

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship can accommodate 998 guests. Image Credit: Viking

Switzerland-based Viking is set to induct the world's first cruise ship powered by hydrogen in November.

The 54,300-ton vessel, Viking Libra, is being built by Italy’s Fincantieri at its Ancona yard and has now been floated out, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The ship will be powered by polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cells using hydrogen stored onboard, marking the first time a cruise vessel will use hydrogen for both propulsion and auxiliary power.

“This addition to our fleet of small, award-winning ocean ships will spend her inaugural season sailing itineraries in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe,” Viking said.

The milestone highlights growing industry efforts to explore zero-emission fuel options as the cruise sector looks to decarbonise operations.