LR Grants Approval to GIT Coatings' Hull Coating

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maggie Kennedy, Director of Partnerships at GIT Coatings, receiving Type Approval certificate from Chris Pfisterer, VP Commercial - Americas at LR. Image Credit: LR

UK-based classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) has granted type approval to marine coatings company GIT Coatings for its graphene-based foul-release hull coating, XGIT-FORCE.

The coating has been assessed against technical requirements and complies with the IMO’s International Convention on the Control of Harmful Anti-Fouling Systems on Ships, LR said in an email statement on Friday.

Hull condition can significantly affect vessel performance, as biofouling increases fuel consumption and emissions. Shipowners are increasingly focusing on hull coatings and maintenance to improve efficiency.

GIT Coatings said XGIT-FORCE creates a smooth and durable hull surface that allows regular inspection and cleaning.

The coating is already being introduced on several commercial vessels, including LPG carriers, bulk carriers and container ships.