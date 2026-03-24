Saudi Arabia Temporarily Halts Maritime License Requirements Amid Gulf Crisis

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The measure will apply for an initial 30-day period. File Image / Pixabay

Saudi Arabia’s transport authority has suspended certain maritime license and certification requirements for vessels as the Gulf crisis disrupts normal operations.

The Transport General Authority (TGA) has temporarily suspended requirements for the validity of certificates and documents needed to issue or renew navigation licences and work permits for marine units, it said in an email statement on Tuesday.

The measure will apply for an initial period of 30 days and may be extended if needed, provided it does not affect the safety of life or the protection of the marine environment.

The decision applies to both Saudi and foreign vessels operating within the Kingdom’s territorial waters in the Arabian Gulf.

The exemption covers vessels involved in maritime operations and projects that may face operational challenges preventing them from leaving Saudi waters to complete technical requirements or undergo inspections outside the Kingdom.

"The TGA stressed that the temporary measure aims to enable vessels to continue operating efficiently and safely, enhance operational flexibility, and ensure compliance with relevant regulatory requirements," it said.