Algeciras Says It is Europe's Third-Largest LNG Bunkering Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Spanish port supplied 333,833 m3 of LNG to ships in 2025. Image Credit: Port of Algeciras

The Spanish Port of Algeciras has positioned itself as Europe’s third-largest LNG bunkering hub by volume.

333,833 m3 of LNG was supplied to ships in the Bay of Algeciras last year, the Port of Algeciras said in a LinkedIn post on Friday, citing figures from gas association Gasnam.

The port saw 78 ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operations in 2025.

The port said this places it behind only Rotterdam and Marseille Fos in Europe.

Rotterdam LNG bunker sales rose by 5.5% on the year to 992,911 m3 in 2025, according to Port of Rotterdam.

Bio-LNG deliveries also featured prominently, with 51,923 m3 supplied to ships.

The development reflects ongoing activity from suppliers, including Axpo Iberia, Shell, and Peninsula, alongside Enagas’ role in connecting biogas production with marine fuel demand.

Across the Iberian Peninsula, nine LNG bunkering barges are currently in operation, with a further four under construction.

Five of these are deployed at Algeciras, supporting increasing LNG uptake from container ships, ferries, and car carriers calling at the port.