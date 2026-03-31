Oil Spill Warning as Laden VLCC Attacked Near Dubai: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Kuwaiti VLCC Al Salmi was struck in an Iranian attack at Dubai Port's anchorage late on Monday. Image Credit: UKMTO

Authorities have warned of a potential oil spill near Dubai after a laden VLCC came under attack in the area overnight.

The Kuwaiti VLCC Al Salmi was struck in an Iranian attack at Dubai Port's anchorage late on Monday, news agency Reuters reported on Monday, citing comments from Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

The attack damaged the vessel's hull and may lead to a spill, according to the report.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said the attack involved an unknown projectile striking the tanker on the starboard side, causing a fire, with the crew all accounted for and safe.

An oil spill from a VLCC would be a significant environmental disaster for the region, both in terms of direct environmental impact and in terms of the impact on water supplies from local desalination plants.