Maersk Temporarily Suspends Salalah Operations After Drone Attack

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Salalah terminal operations have been paused for 48 hours. Image Credit: Maersk

Container shipping firm A.P Moller Maersk has temporarily suspended operations at the container terminal at Oman’s Port of Salalah after an Iranian drone attack on Saturday.

Operations at the port have been put on hold for 48 hours, subject to change as inspections progress, the company said in a note to its customers on Monday.

“The damage in the container terminal is still undergoing assessment, Maersk said in the note.

“Experts are inspecting the damaged crane, and divers are marking obstructed underwater sections."

Maersk added that the affected area remains limited and is not expected to significantly impact the terminal’s overall operations or capacity once activities resume.

Vessels currently en route to Salalah will still call at the port, though delays are anticipated due to the disruption.

Iran has continued launching missile and drone attacks on Gulf countries in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes, more than a month into the conflict.

This comes amid reports that the US may be preparing ground operations, potentially escalating the situation further.