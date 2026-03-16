Evos to Add Methanol and Ethanol Storage at Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Left: Boudewijn Siemons (CEO Port of Rotterdam Authority). Right: Daan Vos (CEO EVOS). Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

Evos Rotterdam plans to expand its Rotterdam terminal with new storage capacity for bio-methanol and bio-ethanol.

The company will add five new tanks with a combined capacity of about 67,500 m3 at its terminal in the Europoort area of the Port of Rotterdam, the Port of Rotterdam said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The existing terminal currently has 21 tanks with roughly 260,000 m3 of storage capacity.

To support the expansion, the Port of Rotterdam will build a new quay and an additional inland shipping berth to handle increased cargo movements.

The quay will also include shore power facilities and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2028.

Methanol and ethanol are increasingly seen as important products for industry and the energy transition. Methanol in particular is gaining attention as a lower-emission marine fuel as shipping looks for alternatives to conventional bunker fuels.

Rotterdam sees the project supporting its position as a key hub for methanol and ethanol bunkering and industry.