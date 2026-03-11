ElbOil Celebrates 15 Years as Global Marine Fuel Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company says it handles about 2 million mt/year of marine fuels. Image Credit: ElbOil

Hamburg-based marine fuel trader ElbOil is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year after steadily expanding its global bunkering business.

Founded in Hamburg in 2011, the company initially focused on brokering and trading marine fuels, the firm said in a press release on Tuesday.

Over time, it has opened offices in Zug, London, Singapore, Dubai and Shanghai to serve shipowners and operators along key shipping routes.

The firm also introduced the data-driven bunker market platform 4seee in 2019, designed to provide market insights and support price forecasting.

“Today the group works with more than 200 suppliers worldwide and has supplied over 15,000 vessels across global bunkering hubs,” the firm said.

“And handles around 2 million tonnes of marine fuels per year.”

The company has expanded into biofuels trading and sustainability initiatives and holds REDcert and ISCC certifications for biofuel supply chains as the industry gradually moves toward lower-emission fuels.

“When we started ElbOil in 2011, the bunker market was far more predictable than it is today,” Harro Booth, founder and CEO of ElbOil, said.

“Decarbonisation is clearly shaping the future of marine fuels, but the transition is complex.”