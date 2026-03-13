US Temporarily Allows Sale of Russian Oil Already Loaded on Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The US has issued a 30-day licence allowing the sale and delivery of sanctioned Russian oil. File Image / Pixabay

The US has issued a 30-day waiver allowing countries to buy sanctioned Russian oil and petroleum cargoes already loaded on vessels at sea as energy prices surge amid the Middle East war.

The authorisation was issued under General License 134 by the US Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control, granting a temporary license for the sale and delivery of Russian oil cargoes already at sea, it said in an announcement on Thursday.

It allows transactions needed to complete the sale and delivery of Russian crude oil and petroleum products that were loaded on vessels on or before March 12, 2026, with the permission valid until April 11, 2026.

The license also allows related maritime services required for the voyages, including bunkering, crewing, vessel management, insurance and other operational services.

However, the authorisation only applies to cargoes already loaded before the deadline and does not allow any new shipments of Russian oil.

Last week, the US granted a 30-day waiver to India to buy Russian oil and petroleum products currently in the sea.

Separately, the US and its IEA members announced a release of 400 million bbls of crude oil from strategic reserves, including 172 million bbls from the US, as part of efforts to calm global oil markets.