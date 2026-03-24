Wattlab Solar Power System Cuts Auxiliary Fuel Use by 2-5%

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The system allows vessels to generate solar electricity at sea. Image Credit: Wattlab

Dutch firm Wattlab has said its solar power system can cut auxiliary fuel consumption by 2-5%, following successful pilot projects and a full-scale installation at sea.

The company demonstrated its Solar Flatrack technology on vessels, including the Vertom Tula, where 44 solar panels reduced about 20% of the ship’s onboard hotel load, it said in an email statement on Monday.

“With this step, we show that solar power at sea is no longer an experiment, but a working solution,” Bo Salet, CEO and co-founder of Wattlab, said.

The system, developed with Dutch research organisation TNO and shipping company Vertom, is designed to operate without affecting cargo operations, with panels able to remain in place during loading or be stored if required.

Wattlab said the fuel savings translate directly into lower CO2 emissions and improved compliance with regulations such as FuelEU Maritime and the EU ETS.

The company is now looking to expand the technology beyond Supramax vessels, with development underway for Panamax and Capesize bulk carriers.

“Market interest is growing rapidly, Salet added

“We have already engaged with more than 200 international parties interested in applying Solar Flatracks across their fleets.”

Wattlab estimates the system offers a return on investment of three to five years.