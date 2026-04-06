Bureau Veritas Partners with Ponant on Low-Emission Cruise Ship Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A key focus is Ponant’s Swap2Zero project. Image Credit: BV

Bureau Veritas has partnered with Ponant Explorations Group to develop cleaner cruise and expedition ships.

Under the agreement, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) and Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore will work with Ponant Explorations Group on regulatory work, technical studies and modelling, BV said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The cooperation will also cover risk analysis and certification pathways to support new decarbonisation solutions.

A key focus is Ponant’s Swap2Zero project, a concept for a transoceanic passenger vessel targeting near-zero operational emissions using a mix of new technologies.

BV will support classification, certification and regulatory aspects, while BVS will provide technical studies and risk analysis. The partners aim to reduce risks linked to integrating new technologies onboard and support approval and future deployment.

The agreement also includes plans to share knowledge and promote decarbonisation solutions within the cruise sector.