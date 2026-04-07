VIEWPOINT: Even Today, the Cheapest Bunkers Can Fuel the Costliest Voyage

by Fuelsure

The cheapest quote can still become the costliest voyage. File Image. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Right now, many bunker buyers are not trying to optimise. They are trying to secure product at almost any price that still allows the voyage to be completed commercially.

That is the immediate reality of the current situation. This is no longer just a high-price market. It is a market where availability, timing and price can all break against the buyer at once. Reuters reported on 27 March that the war has already disrupted about 11 million barrels per day of global oil supply. Barclays warned a prolonged Hormuz disruption could take 13–14 million barrels per day offline, equivalent to roughly one-fifth of global oil demand.

In that environment, the first question for many shipowners and charterers is brutally simple: can I get fuel to complete the voyage? That matters because once availability becomes uncertain, bunker buying stops being a procurement exercise and becomes an operational survival exercise. The buyer who cannot secure fuel does not have a pricing problem. They have a voyage problem.

“ why war risk has changed the order of priorities

That is why war risk has changed the order of priorities. In a normal market, buyers can debate whether to wait, split stems, switch ports or squeeze the last few dollars out of the quote. In this market, availability comes first. Buyers are moving earlier, widening safety margins and putting more weight on suppliers who can actually perform under pressure. They are buying resilience before they are buying optimisation.

And yet that is only the first half of the story.

The second half is what happens when markets calm down. If Hormuz reopens more fully and headline panic fades, many buyers will be tempted to fall straight back into old habits. They will return to comparing dollars per tonne, assume compliant fuel is commercially equivalent fuel, and treat bunker procurement as a routine sourcing task rather than a voyage-risk decision. That would be a mistake.

Because this crisis is exposing something the industry has preferred not to confront: the cheapest bunker is often only cheap at the moment of purchase.

“ The right question, in war or in peace, is not “what is the cheapest $/mt?” It is “what is the lowest expected cost of a reliable voyage?”

A tonne is not a unit of energy. “On spec” is not the same as operationally equivalent. And a low quoted price means very little if it comes with lower calorific value, more variable blend quality, delivery uncertainty or higher downstream operational risk. Those costs do not disappear when the war ends. They simply become easier to ignore again.

There is another reason this matters now. Tight availability does not just create supply stress. It can also create quality stress. When supply gets tighter, blending activity often becomes more opportunistic. Components are assembled under greater pressure, supply chains become less predictable, and variability can increase. That does not automatically mean widespread off-spec fuel. But it does increase the risk of inconsistency, instability and unpleasant surprises across stems that still look acceptable on paper.

That is the warning bunker buyers should pay attention to. Difficult periods in marine fuel rarely unfold in neat sequence. Supply stress comes first. Quality problems often follow. By the time the market fully notices, the cost is already showing up onboard.

“ this market is telling bunker buyers something important: price matters, but resilience matters first

Even the recent easing in crude prices should not create false comfort. Reuters reported that Brent is still up 52% since the war began, even after its first weekly decline of the conflict, and that prices remain highly reactive to every shift in military or diplomatic headlines. Paper markets may move on hope. Physical markets recover more slowly.

That is why the lesson here must survive the crisis itself.

The right question, in war or in peace, is not “what is the cheapest $/mt?” It is “what is the lowest expected cost of a reliable voyage?” That means buying fuel on three dimensions, not one: energy-adjusted economics, quality risk and delivery reliability. It means judging suppliers not only by price, but by probability of performance. And it means recognising that the real cost of fuel is measured not when the stem is fixed, but across the voyage that follows.

That is where Fuelsure’s message becomes sharper. In a war market, procurement intelligence matters because buyers need to know who can deliver. In a normal market, procurement intelligence still matters because buyers need to know whether the apparently cheap stem is truly good value. The crisis has not created that truth. It has simply made it impossible to ignore.

The danger is not only that buyers get caught short now. The bigger danger is that once supply eases and the headlines soften, the industry congratulates itself for surviving and goes straight back to buying bunkers the old way.

That would be the real missed lesson.

Because this market is telling bunker buyers something important: price matters, but resilience matters first. And when the panic fades, the smartest buyers will be the ones who remember that the cheapest quote can still become the costliest voyage.