BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Bunker Trading Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Synthesis Recruitment is looking for candidates for the role with at least five years of bunker trading experience. Image Credit: Synthesis Recruitment

A marine fuel trading firm is seeking to hire a bunker trading manager in Singapore.

Synthesis Recruitment is looking for candidates for the role with at least five years of bunker trading experience and proven and consistent trading performance, the company told Ship & Bunker.

The position comes with the following responsibilities:

Full P&L responsibility for the Trading/ Sales desk

Lead, mentor and manage a team of junior bunker traders

Drive revenue growth, margin optimization and disciplined risk management

Ability to analyse market movements and sentiment to execute effective trading strategies

Oversee the full supply chain, from pre-fixture to post-fixture matters

Handle and resolve commercial disputes, claims and negotiations

Develop, strengthen, and maintain relationships with clients (shipowners, operators and charterers)

Identify new business opportunities and expand market presence

For more information and to apply for the role, email sam.forrest@synthesisrecruitment.co.uk.