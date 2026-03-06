MOL-Led Consortium Launches Japan-New Zealand Hydrogen Corridor

by Ship & Bunker News Team

They plan to potentially start exporting hydrogen from New Zealand to Japan in the early 2030s. Image Credit: MOL

A consortium led by Japanese shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has launched the Japan–New Zealand Hydrogen Corridor to study the development of a green hydrogen supply chain between the two countries.

The consortium will study the commercialisation of green hydrogen production in New Zealand and the export of the fuel to Japan, with feasibility work set to begin in fiscal 2026, MOL said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Other than MOL, the consortium includes the Japanese construction firm Obayashi Corporation, the engineering company Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and the Yokohama-based engineering firm Chiyoda Corporation.

They say New Zealand’s renewable energy resources, including geothermal and hydropower, make it well-suited for green hydrogen production.

Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen by using electrolysers powered by electricity from renewable sources such as wind, solar, or hydropower.

While the use of hydrogen to power ships is still at an early stage, it is seen as a potential future fuel to help the shipping sector decarbonise. A Japanese hydrogen-powered tugboat was launched last year as part of efforts to test the technology.

The consortium said it aims to establish a hydrogen supply chain from New Zealand to Japan, with exports potentially starting in the early 2030s.