Trio Plans Ammonia Bunkering Vessel for Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sumitomo received a government grant last year to advance ammonia bunkering in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Sumitomo Corporation, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K LINE) and NYK Bulkship (Asia) Pte plan to study the development of a new ammonia bunkering vessel for deployment in Singapore.

The companies will jointly conduct a front-end engineering design (FEED) study covering vessel design, technical specifications, safety requirements and a potential ownership structure, NYK Line said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The work forms part of Singapore’s wider push to build an ammonia value chain led by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the Energy Market Authority (EMA), supporting the use of ammonia as a marine fuel and for power generation.

The three firms formalised their collaboration through a memorandum of understanding.

Sumitomo, which is part of a Keppel-led consortium appointed in 2025, will lead the FEED study. The carry out a demonstration of ammonia bunkering in Singapore in 2027.

Ammonia is increasingly seen as a key fuel for decarbonising shipping.

With ammonia engines now becoming commercially available and shipowners beginning to order vessels, the industry is gradually moving to embrace the fuel.

However, significant work remains to develop bunkering infrastructure, as ammonia is toxic and requires strict safety precautions.