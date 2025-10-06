Sumitomo Gets MPA Funding to Advance Ammonia Bunkering in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company plans to conduct an ammonia bunkering trial in Singapore in 2027. File Image / Pixabay

Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation has secured a government grant from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) to advance ammonia bunkering in the country.

The funding provided under the Maritime Innovation and Technology Fund will support the company's R&D work on developing ammonia as a marine fuel, Sumitomo said in a statement on Monday.

Sumitomo plans to carry out a demonstration of ammonia bunkering in Singapore in 2027, working with MPA to set up safety procedures, operational standards and emergency response measures.

Apart from this, Sumitomo is also part of a consortium led by Keppel, which has been selected by the Energy Market Authority and MPA to progress to the next phase of a project developing an end-to-end ammonia value chain on Jurong Island for power generation and marine fuel.

"We have been intensively exploring ammonia bunkering since 2021, laying the groundwork for the solutions we are now advancing in close partnership with Singapore’s regulators," Kazuki Yamaguchi, general manager at Sumitomo Corporation, said.