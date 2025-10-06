Singapore Picks Keppel-led Group for Jurong Island Ammonia Bunkering Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project seeks to explore ammonia bunkering with a capacity of 100,000 mt/year on the island. File Image / Pixabay

A Keppel-led consortium has been chosen to advance the next phase of Singapore's ammonia bunkering and power generation project on Jurong Island.

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) have selected the group to conduct engineering studies for both ammonia power generation and ship bunkering, the MPA stated on its website on Friday.

Keppel will lead the study to advance ammonia-based power generation, while its partner Sumitomo Corporation will focus on the bunkering side, developing plans for facilities that could handle at least 100,000 mt of ammonia fuel per year.

The project has not yet reached a final investment decision, but the studies could pave the way for new facilities capable of generating up to 65 MW of power from imported ammonia.

"The consortium was selected from a total of six consortia shortlisted in 2023 to participate in a multi-phase restricted Request for Proposal process, following an Expression of Interest called in 2022," MPA said.