TT-Line Orders LNG-Hybrid Vessel from China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ferry will support the firm’s operations in the Baltic region. Image Credit: TT-Line

German shipping firm TT-Line has ordered a vessel from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard, featuring an LNG-hybrid propulsion system.

The 240 m long Ropax ferry can carry up to 1,000 passengers, TT-Line said in a LinkedIn post earlier this week.

The firm added that it seeks to advance sustainable ferry operations in the Baltic Sea region, where it operates regularly.

“Building on the proven performance of the Green Ships Nils Holgersson and Peter Pan, the Green Ship 2.0 will integrate technical upgrades and optimised design to enhance operational efficiency, environmental performance and passenger comfort – including improved cabin concepts and newly designed spacious outdoor areas,” it said.

LNG is seen as the most mature alternative bunker fuel, emitting less CO2 than conventional marine fuels. However, methane is a potent greenhouse gas (GHG), which limits its environmental benefits.

Some shipowners are turning to bio-LNG, as it can be used in existing LNG-fuelled ships and provides greater GHG reduction.