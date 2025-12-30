Weathernews Launches AI Voyage Support Tool for Ship Captains

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Voyage Route Simulation route search results (left side of the screen) and AI Agent response for wave and wind forecasts along the voyage route (right side of the screen). Image Credit: Weathernews

Weathernews Inc. has launched SeaNavigator for Master, a new onboard support platform designed to help ship captains make operational decisions while at sea.

The system provides captains with real-time wave and wind forecasts, voyage route simulations, and grounding risk information directly onboard, using the same high-resolution data typically available to shore-based teams, the firm said in an email statement on Friday.

Captains can compare different route options based on weather conditions, bunker fuel use and arrival times, and update voyage plans while at sea.

SeaNavigator for Master also allows voyage plans to be reviewed and approved through live chat between ship and shore, replacing traditional email-based exchanges and improving coordination.

Weathernews said the platform is designed to reduce information gaps between sea and shore and builds on the company's decades of experience in marine weather and routing services.