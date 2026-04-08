Three Vessels Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore is the world's largest bunkering hub. File Image / Pixabay

Three vessels have been arrested in separate incidents in Singapore.

A tanker, a dry bulk carrier and a chemical tanker were arrested on behalf of different law firms from March 31 to April 3, according to a list of detained vessels published by Singapore's judiciary.

The first, the 105,800 DWT tanker Volta River, was arrested on behalf of Watershed Law LLC at 8:02 PM on March 31, and is being held at the Eastern Bunkering Anchorage B.

The second, the 177,700 DWT bulker Lonnie, was arrested on behalf of Ming Law Asia LLC at 11:19 AM on April 2, and is being held at the Eastern Special Purpose Anchorage A.

The third, the 45,500 DWT chemical tanker UACC Shamiya, was arrested on behalf of LVM Law Chambers LLC at 6:57 AM on April 3, and is being held at the Eastern Special Purpose Anchorage A.

The reasons for the arrests were not disclosed. Such actions are typically linked to maritime claims, including disputes over unpaid bunkers or other operational services.