Bureau Veritas Approves Everllence Digital Monitoring Solution

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bureau Veritas says the approval reflects the growing role of digital tools. Image Credit: Everllence

Bureau Veritas (BV) has approved Everllence’s digital monitoring solution, PrimeServ Assist, confirming it meets requirements for the SMART(MH3) additional class notation.

The approval allows vessels using the system to complete most of the verification process for the notation, simplifying compliance for BV-classed ships, Everllence said in an email statement on Tuesday.

The certification was granted as part of the classification of two newbuild vessels for Hong Kong-based shipowner Wah Kwong Maritime Transport. As part of the process, Bureau Veritas reviewed Everllence’s cloud platform, engine monitoring services and remote operation centres.

SMART(MH3) is an optional class notation for vessels equipped with advanced digital systems to improve efficiency, safety and maintenance.

Bureau Veritas said the approval reflects the growing role of digital tools in supporting vessel performance and reliability, while Everllence said it strengthens its position in maritime digitalisation.