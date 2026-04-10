EPS Completes 600th LNG Ship-to-Ship Bunkering Operation in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A CMA CGM pure car and truck carrier was supplied with LNG. Image Credit: EPS

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has completed its 600th ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation since it first began using LNG fuel in 2020.

The milestone was achieved when CMA CGM’s pure car and truck carrier, CMA CGM Indianapolis, received the LNG stem from LNG bunkering vessel, FueLNG Bellina, in Singapore, EPS said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

EPS had marked its 550th LNG bunkering operation in January 2026.

“This milestone reflects the strength of our long-standing partnerships and the trust built across the industry, as well as the dedication and professionalism of our teams — both onboard and ashore — alongside our partners at CMA CGM, FueLNG Private Limited and Shell,” it said in the post.

Singapore’s LNG bunker sales grew by 23.1% year-on-year to 571,400 mt in 2025.