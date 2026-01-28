EPS Completes 550th Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) sees LNG to play a key role in shipping’s energy transition. Image Credit: EPS

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has completed its 550th ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation since it first began using LNG fuel in 2020.

The milestone was achieved when EPS's pure car and truck carrier, PCTC Lake Villarica, received the LNG stem from LNG bunkering vessel, FueLNG Bellina, in Singapore, EPS said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

EPS had marked its 500th LNG bunkering operation in November 2025.

"We extend our sincere thanks to our partners at Shell Marine and FueLNG Private Limited, and to all our EPS teams onboard and ashore, whose commitment makes progress like this possible," EPS said.

EPS views LNG as playing a key role in shipping's energy transition, as it offers meaningful emission reductions and ensures regulatory compliance.