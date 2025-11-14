EPS Hits 500th Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering Mark in Five-Year Span

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The LNG bunkering was carried out by TotalEnergies using its chartered bunker vessel. Image Credit: EPS

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has completed its 500th ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation since it first began using LNG fuel in 2020.

The milestone was achieved when EPS's managed ship, CMA CGM Bali, received LNG via ship-to-ship transfer, the company said in a recent LinkedIn post on Friday.

The LNG stem was delivered by TotalEnergies via its chartered LNG bunker vessel - Gas Vitality.

EPS had marked its 350th LNG bunkering operation in April 2025.

“At a time when LNG was still gaining ground, EPS took early steps to adopt LNG dual-fuel technology, guided by the principle of not letting the perfect be an enemy of good," EPS said.

"Those early investments have helped shape our fleet of 137 LNG dual-fuel vessels today, reinforcing our long-term commitment to cleaner shipping."