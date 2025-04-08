EPS Marks 350th Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering Milestone

by Ship & Bunker News Team

EPS reached its 350th LNG bunkering operation, just months after marking its 300th in December 2024. Image Credit: EPS

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has completed its 350th ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation globally.

The milestone was achieved when EPS's newest vehicle carrier, Lake Lugu, received LNG via ship-to-ship transfer, the company said in a recent LinkedIn post.

The operation was conducted in Singapore using FueLNG's bunkering vessel, FueLNG Venosa.

The company previously completed its 300th LNG bunkering operation in December 2024, also using the FueLNG Venosa.

"This accomplishment marks a significant moment in our journey, which began just four years ago with our first LNG bunkering operation, EPS said.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to sustainability, and are dedicated to advancing cleaner energy solutions in the maritime industry as we strive for a net-zero future."