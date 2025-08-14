Bahrain's ASRY Launches Bunker Vessel Pair for Bapco Refining

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two bunker vessels were launched into the water for the first time. Image Credit: ASRY

Bahrain’s Arab Shipbuilding & Repair Yard (ASRY) has launched two bunker vessels for Bapco Refining.

The two vessels were launched into the water for the first time, ASRY said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

ASRY launched the first phase of the bunker barge project in 2024.

“Both vessels were lowered into the water for the first time, a key project milestone that shows ASRY’s world-class marine capabilities and its ability to deliver major projects to the highest engineering and technical standards,” ASRY said in the post.

Bapco currently operates a 267,000-bpd refinery in Bahrain, along with storage facilities. The firm also offers bunkering services in the country.

“This project is the result of a strong strategic collaboration between ASRY and Bapco Refining," Dr Ahmed Al Abri, CEO of ASRY, said.

“It also shows both sides’ backing for building national skills and for delivering innovative marine solutions that serve the Kingdom’s energy and sea-transport sectors.