EcoNavis Debuts Fuel-Saving Propeller Tech with First Retrofit Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

EcoNavis has secured its first order for the Eco Boss Cap, a new bunker fuel-saving propeller hub cap. Image Credit: EcoNavis

Glasgow-based maritime technology firm EcoNavis Solutions has landed its first commercial order for the Eco Boss Cap, a new type of energy-saving propeller hub cap designed to cut bunker fuel use and emissions.

The cap will be installed on a 177 m long general cargo vessel managed by a Thai firm, with two units ordered and five more under evaluation, the firm said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Unlike fin-type boss caps that can cause turbulence, the Eco Boss Cap uses internal chambers and angled holes to control water flow. This reduces cavitation, noise, thrust loss and torque penalties.

Backed by computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations and tank testing, it has shown fuel savings of up to 5%.

The retrofit - on a vessel with a 5 m propeller - is set for mid-August in China. Installation takes less than six hours, and sea trials will follow soon after.

EcoNavis says the cap pays for itself in under a year on a typical bulk carrier.

The firm is now targeting wider uptake in Europe, the US and Asia, pitching the technology as a simple, cost-effective step towards hitting emissions targets like CII and EEXI.

"This cost-effective production means a lower upfront investment, with a payback time of less than a year for a 180m handy-size bulk carrier burning about 25t of fuel per day," Dr Batuhan Aktas, Founder & CEO of EcoNavis Solutions, said.