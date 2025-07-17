Fujairah Bunker Sales Drop to Four-Month Low in June

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah bunker sales dropped by 8.3% on the month in June. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone / S&P Global Commodity Insights

Bunker sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah in June dropped for the second consecutive month and to the lowest level since February.

The conflict between Israel and Iran earlier in the month may have contributed to the decline in bunker demand.

The brief escalation and concerns over potential disruption in the Strait of Hormuz may have prompted some shipowners to delay or divert bunker calls at Fujairah. However, those concerns eased after both countries agreed to a ceasefire later in the month.

Fujairah's total sales, excluding lubricants, totalled 563,007 m3 in June, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and S&P Global Commodity Insights. The volume was down 7.8% year-on-year and 8.3% lower than that of May.

Sales of 180 CST VLSFO dropped by 26.2% on the month to 7,356 m3 in June but remained significantly higher than the volume recorded a year ago.

380 CST VLSFO sales fell by 11.3% on the month to 361,332 m3 in June, 380 CST HSFO by 2.9% to 160,106 m3, MGO by 59% to 271 m3, while LSMGO gained by 7.5% to 33,942 m3.

HSFO took up 28.4% of the total bunker sales in June, up from a 24.5% share a year earlier.

A total of 3.66 million m3 of bunker fuels were sold in 1H 2025 in Fujairah, down by 5.2% from 3.87 million m3 sold in the same period last year.

Fujairah's average VLSFO price in June was $552.1/mt, up from $501.5/mt in May.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained 4.7% on the month to $554/mt in June.