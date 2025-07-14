Gibraltar June Bunker Calls Drop Sharply After Record High in May

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gibraltar June Bunker Calls Drop Sharply After Record High in May. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: GPA

Bunker calls at Gibraltar dropped sharply in June, with 472 vessels arriving to take on bunkers.

This is about 17.6% lower compared to 573 calls recorded in May, but almost similar to 481 calls recorded in June 2024, according to data from the Gibraltar Port Authority (GPA).

While the port authority does not disclose bunker sales volumes, the drop in bunker calls indicates a lower bunker demand at the port during the month.

A total of 2,548 vessels arrived for bunkers in Gibraltar in 1H 2025, slightly higher compared to 2,521 recorded for the same period in 2024.

Cruise calls in the port dropped for the second consecutive month. 17 cruise calls were recorded in June, down from 22 in May and 41 in April.

However, June cruise calls were still higher compared to 10 in June 2024.

The cruise season in Gibraltar typically runs from April through November.

Gibraltar's average VLSFO price in June was $543/mt, up from $519/mt in May.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained 4.7% on the month to $554/mt in June.