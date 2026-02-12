Global Fuel Supply Installs Mass-Flow Meters on Newly Acquired West Africa Bunker Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company had announced the acquisition of the 7,695 dwt tanker in December. Image Credit: Global Fuel Supply

Marine fuels firm Global Fuel Supply is preparing to deploy a recently acquired bunker tanker in West Africa following upgrades that include the installation of mass-flow meters (MFMs).

The 7,695-dwt tanker MV Blue Alliance has undergone repair and upgrade work in line with Bureau Veritas class requirements in Dubai, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The enhancements are intended to improve operational efficiency and support compliance with evolving measurement and transparency standards in bunker deliveries.

The vessel has been fitted with MFMs compliant with ISO 22192.

An MFM ensures accurate bunker fuel measurement by calculating deliveries based on mass rather than volume, helping to eliminate discrepancies caused by temperature fluctuations, density variation or air entrainment.

MFM use has been established in Singapore for several years, while mandates came into force at Rotterdam and Antwerp-Bruges this year.

In February 2025, Global Fuel Supply announced the launch of physical bunker supply in West Africa using a chartered tanker to deliver fuel from Luanda anchorage in Angola.

The company, together with its Norway-based subsidiary Blue Energy Partners, also announced an expansion into South Africa last month.