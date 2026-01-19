Global Fuel Supply Expands Into South Africa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has hired Jacqui Taylor as the first employee for its new Cape Town office. Image Credit: Global Fuel Supply

Marine fuels firm Global Fuel Supply and its Norway-based subsidiary Blue Energy Partners have expanded into South Africa for the first time.

The company has opened a new office in Cape Town, Global Fuel Supply said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The firm has hired Jacqui Taylor as the first employee for the new office, serving as senior fuel supplier. Taylor previously worked for AGS Movers from 2023 to 2025, for MOOV Fuel and Lubricants from 2021 to 2023, for South African Bunkering and Trading from 2007 to 2020 and for GAC Bunkers from 1998 to 2007.

"The opening of our Cape Town office is a key milestone in our African expansion strategy and a natural development alongside our established physical supply operations in Angola," Lamin Bara, chief commercial officer of Global Fuel Supply, said in the statement.

"Africa continues to play an increasingly important role in global trade and marine energy activities, and a presence in South Africa allows us to scale our capabilities across the continent."