Turkish Shipyard RMK Marine Launches Methanol-Ready Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The chemical tanker is suitable for conversion to methanol propulsion. Image Credit: RMK Marine

Turkish shipyard RMK Marine has launched a chemical tanker built for shipping firm Ditaş Denizcilik, suitable for conversion to methanol propulsion.

The 12,000 DWT vessel, T Florya, has been designed by Delta Marine and classed by DNV, RMK Marine said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

"From the first steel cutting to her launch, every stage of T. Florya’s journey has been shaped by dedication and precision, RMK added.

"With systems ready for methanol fuel, she also represents a forward-looking step toward more sustainable maritime solutions."

Several shipowners have ordered ships that are suitable for future conversion to methanol propulsion.

However, most of those delivered vessels have yet to be retrofitted for methanol use, reflecting the industry’s cautious approach to alternative fuel adoption.