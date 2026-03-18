Gasum Extends FuelEU Pooling Partnership with Viking Line and Wallenius Sol

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bio-LNG-fuelled vessels of the two firms will continue to generate compliance units for Gasum's pool in 2026. Image Credit: Gasum

Energy firm Gasum will continue its FuelEU Maritime pooling partnerships with shipping firms Viking Line and Wallenius SOL in 2026 to generate compliance units for the firm’s pool.

By using bio-LNG to power their vessels, the two companies can exceed emissions targets and create surplus compliance under the EU regulation, Gasum said in an email statement on Wednesday.

FuelEU Maritime, introduced in 2025, sets limits on the carbon intensity of marine fuels and allows pooling, where surplus compliance can offset deficits from other vessels.

Gasum has been using bio-LNG to power its LNG bunkering vessels to generate compliance units for the pool.

The fuel is a cleaner alternative to conventional LNG and can be used as a drop-in fuel in dual-fuel LNG ships.

“Using bio-LNG is not only a climate-positive choice, but also a financially sound way to manage long-term regulatory risk,” Mats Engblom, Senior Vice President- Finance at Viking Line, said.

“The use of bio-LNG, combined with pooling together with Gasum, provides a reliable and predictable framework for long-term regulatory compliance while delivering clear climate benefits,” Henrik Karle, Fleet Director & Chief Technical Officer at Wallenius SOL, said.