Gasum Bunkering Fleet Now Runs on Bio-LNG

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is using overcompliance from its fleet with FuelEU Maritime carbon intensity requirements to add surplus to its pool. Image Credit: Gasum

Gas firm Gasum's gas-powered bunkering and carrier fleet is now running entirely on bio-LNG.

The firm is using overcompliance from its fleet with FuelEU Maritime carbon intensity requirements to add surplus to its pool, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The pooling mechanism under FuelEU Maritime allows shipping companies overcomplying with the regulation to sell their surplus carbon reduction to others.

"As we are now in the last quarter of the first FuelEU Maritime regulation year, there's never been a more critical moment for ship owners to act," Jacob Granqvist, vice president for maritime at Gasum, said in the post.

"Joining Gasum's FuelEU Maritime pool is the easiest and most reliable way to secure compliance.

"Adding our own fleet to the pool as compliance generators helps to secure more compliance surplus, but the amount is still limited."