Mumbai Port Explores Methanol Supply as Marine Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Indian port is inviting industry participation as it looks to develop methanol bunkering capability. File Image / Pixabay

Mumbai Port Authority has issued an expression of interest (EOI) seeking proposals from companies to supply methanol as a marine fuel at Mumbai Harbour in India.

The initiative forms part of efforts to support the shipping industry’s transition toward lower-emission fuels and to position Mumbai as a future methanol bunkering hub, the port authority said in a press release on its website on Tuesday.

Proposals are due by May 19, 2026.

The EOI covers both the supply of methanol and the development of associated bunkering infrastructure, including storage, handling and ship-to-ship delivery systems.

The port authority said respondents must demonstrate the ability to provide methanol with a lifecycle carbon intensity of no more than 90 gCO2e/MJ on a well-to-wake basis, along with details on production pathways, certification and supply volumes.

Participants are also required to outline infrastructure plans, operational capabilities, safety procedures and relevant experience in fuel supply or methanol handling.

The port added that the EOI is non-binding and will inform a later process to appoint authorised methanol bunker suppliers.

Several shipowners have ordered vessels capable of running on methanol, with the container segment leading it.

The global methanol-fuelled fleet is currently made up of 118 ships, with another 333 expected to join the fleet by 2030, according to data from classification society DNV.

As more methanol-ships join the global fleet, demand for methanol bunkers is expected to grow.