Bureau Veritas Approves BAR Technologies' Wind Power Assessment for UML Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Union Maritime MT SPA is an LNG dual-fuel LR2 tanker, fitted with two BAR Technologies 37.5m WindWings. Image Credit: BAR

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore has confirmed BAR Technologies’ calculation of the wind power generated by WindWings installed on LR2 tankers under Union Maritime’s AeroPower programme following a technical review.

The assessment examined the modelling approach used to estimate the available effective power produced by the sails, BAR Technologies said in an email statement on Thursday.

According to Bureau Veritas, the review found that BAR Technologies’ computational fluid dynamics modelling and resulting force matrix align with IMO’s guidance for innovative energy-efficiency technologies.

The technical review evaluated several aspects of the modelling process, including code specification, boundary conditions, grid independence and validation against experimental data.

The approval provides a class-reviewed method to quantify the propulsive contribution of BAR Technologies’ wind propulsion system, WindWings installations, without requiring extended full-scale testing.

WindWings are already in commercial operation on vessels in the Union Maritime fleet, including Brands Hatch and SPA, while additional LR2 tankers equipped with the system are under construction at Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry in China.