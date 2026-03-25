Asia/Pacific News
Tsuneishi Delivers Methanol Dual-Fuel Bulk Carrier
The 229 m long vessel - Brave Quest. Image Credit: Tsuneishi
Japanese shipbuilder Tsuneishi Shipbuilding has delivered a dual-fuel methanol Kamsarmax.
The 45,500 GT vessel, Brave Quest, was delivered by its Philippines yard - Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (CEBU), the shipbuilder said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.
The dual-fuel engines will allow the vessel to run on methanol and conventional marine fuels.
“The use of methanol as a fuel can reduce nitrogen oxides (NOx) by up to 80%, sulfur oxides (SOx) by 99%, and carbon dioxide (CO₂) by approximately 10% compared to conventional fuel oil,” Tsuneishi said.
Tsuneishi has not disclosed the name of the vessel's owner.
Earlier this year, Tsuneishi delivered the world’s first dual-fuel methanol Kamsarmax bulk carrier for charter to commodities firm Cargill.