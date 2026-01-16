Cargill's New Dual-Fuel Vessel to Bunker Green Methanol in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The dual-fuel bulk carrier was delivered in the Philippines and has now set sail for Singapore. Image Credit: Cargill

Commodity trading firm Cargill’s new dual-fuel bulk carrier is set to take on green methanol bunkers in Singapore.

The 81,000-dwt vessel, the Brave Pioneer, is the first of five dual-fuel bulk carriers chartered by the firm, Cargill said in a press release on Thursday.

The Brave Pioneer has been built by Japan’s Tsuneishi Shipbuilding and is owned by Mitsui & Co. It was officially delivered at the shipbuilder’s yard in the Philippines this week.

The vessel departed the Philippines on Thursday and will bunker green methanol in Singapore before loading in Western Australia and sailing onwards to Europe.

During the voyage, Cargill said it will carry out operational trials to assess methanol bunkering readiness, test systems for tracing and verifying environmental attributes through carbon accounting frameworks, and gauge market demand for low-carbon freight services.

The company estimates that green methanol can cut CO2 emissions by up to 70% compared to conventional marine fuels.

“We know the road to low-carbon shipping will require a mix of solutions and green methanol is one part of that portfolio,” Jan Dieleman, President of Ocean Transportation business at Cargill, said.