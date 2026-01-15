Tsuneishi Hands Over World's First Dual-Fuel Methanol Kamsarmax Bulker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Methanol dual-fuelled Kamsarmax bulk carrier Brave Pioneer. Image Credit: Tsuneishi Shipbuilding

Japan's Tsuneishi Shipbuilding has delivered the world's first dual-fuel Kamsarmax bulk carrier capable of running on methanol.

The 229 m long vessel was named Brave Pioneer at a ceremony at the shipbuilder’s Philippines yard on January 15, Tsuneishi Shipbuilding said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The 98,000 m3 vessel was floated out in July 2025 and can transport commodities such as iron ore, grain and coal.

“By adopting methanol as a propulsion fuel, the vessel achieves a reduction of approximately 10% in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, 80% in nitrogen oxides (NOx), and 99% in sulfur oxides (SOx) during operations compared with conventional vessels,” Tsuneishi claims.

Tsuneishi has not disclosed the name of the vessel's owner.