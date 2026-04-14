Fire Reported on Bulker After Attack Off Oman

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bulker was attacked about 112 nautical miles south-east of Ras Al Hadd on Tuesday morning. Image Credit: UKMTO

A dry bulk carrier has come under attack off the coast of Oman, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The bulker was attacked about 112 nautical miles south-east of Ras Al Hadd on Tuesday morning, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The master of a bulk carrier reported to authorities that his vessel was struck by two unidentified projectiles, resulting in a fire onboard," the agency said.

"A Pakistan Navy vessel rendered assistance, and the incident is now reported complete."

Commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz has come under attack repeatedly since the breakout of war in Iran at the end of February. But attacks on commercial ships have generally come to a halt since the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran a week ago.