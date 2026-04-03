Burando Energies Appoints Global Head of Methanol

by Ship & Bunker News Team

She previously worked at Bunker Holdings. Image Credit: Valerie Ahrens / LinkedIn

Marine fuel supplier Burando Energies has appointed a new global head of methanol and strategic relationships.

Valerie Ahrens has joined the company as global head of methanol as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

“With over three decades of global leadership experience across energy, trading, shipping, and bunkering, she has been engaged in decarbonisation efforts for more than 10 years, playing a key role in advancing sustainable fuel solutions across the industry,” Burando Energies said.

Ahrens previously worked at Bunker Holdings as senior director, alternative fuels and carbon markets from September 2022 to September 2025.

Last month, Burando Energies chartered a bunker barge capable of supplying methanol and marine biofuels in Zeebrugge.

“As the world is ready to accelerate energy transition to support resilience and security of supply, I am ready to make it happen, build strong partnerships, and support the decarbonisation of the maritime industry,” Ahrens said.