Sulnox Claims Additive Improves HVO Lubricity and B100 Biofuel Stability in Tests

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sulnox says its additive could address some of the concerns around biofuels. File Image / Pixabay

Fuel additive firm Sulnox says independent laboratory testing has shown performance benefits for its Sulnox Eco fuel additive in marine biofuels.

The evaluation assessed the additive across fuels covered by the expanded ISO 8217 marine fuel standard, including fossil fuels, FAME biofuel blends, FAME (B100) and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), it said in an email statement on Monday.

Results showed lubricity in HVO biofuels improved by about 28%, while oxidative stability in pure B100 FAME increased threefold.

The evaluation also indicated a technically significant reduction in steel corrosion in untreated B100 fuel.

Marine biofuels can be used as a drop-in fuel in the existing fleet to cut emissions, but can present operational challenges, including lower lubricity, reduced oxidation stability and higher corrosion risk in fuel systems.

Sulnox said the findings suggest its additive could help address some of these issues as biofuel adoption grows.

"Independent verification by a leading marine fuels laboratory confirms that Sulnox Eco remains fully compatible with the latest ISO marine fuel standard while also demonstrating measurable benefits for emerging biofuels," Ben Richardson, CEO of Sulnox, said.