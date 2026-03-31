Corvus Energy and Beyonder Team Up on Maritime Battery Development

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The MoU sets out a framework for cooperation. Image Credit: Corvus

Corvus Energy and Beyonder AS have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore developing new battery systems for ships.

The partnership will combine Corvus Energy’s experience from more than 1,300 vessels with Beyonder’s battery cell technology to assess future product opportunities, Corvus said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Corvus added that it has already started testing Beyonder’s cells, with encouraging early results, and is now carrying out further market and business evaluation.

This collaboration allows us to explore how complementary Norwegian expertise can contribute to the next wave of maritime electrification,” Fredrik Witte, CEO of Corvus Energy, said.

The MoU sets out a framework for cooperation but is not yet a commercial deal.

Today, battery systems in shipping are mainly used on short-sea routes such as ferries and hybrid vessels, and a wider breakthrough for powering large ocean-going ships has yet to be achieved.