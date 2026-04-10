Northern Lights Names New Wind-Assisted CO2 Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will now undergo final preparations before entering service. Image Credit: Northern Lights

CO2 transport firm Northern Lights has welcomed its latest wind-assisted CO2 carrier, Northern Phoenix, in Bergen.

The purpose-built vessel will transport liquefied CO2 from Yara to the Northern Lights terminal in Oygarden, Norway, where it will be stored permanently beneath the seabed, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The vessel supports the start of commercial cross-border CCS operations.

Northern Lights is a joint venture between Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies.

“With our first two ships already in operation, Northern Phoenix marks the next step in scaling our CO2 shipping capacity," Tim Heijn, Managing Director of Northern Lights JV, said.

"We look forward to continuing to grow our fleet and enabling safe and reliable CO2 transport across Europe.”

Northern Phoenix will now undergo final preparations before entering service