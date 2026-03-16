Oil Loading Suspended at Fujairah After New Drone Attack

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah is the largest bunkering port in the region. Image Credit: Port of Fujairah

Oil loading operations have reportedly been suspended at the Port of Fujairah following a new drone attack.

A drone attack caused a fire at the port on Monday morning, the Government of Fujairah's media office said on Monday.

Civil defence teams were immediately mobilised to bring the fire under control, and no casualties have been reported.

News agency Reuters cited two sources as saying oil loading operations were suspended as a result.

The port also saw damage on Saturday when wreckage from an intercepted drone hit the terminal. A local source told Ship & Bunker that bunkering operations continued at the port over the weekend following that attack.

Fujairah is the region's largest bunkering port, and the world's third-largest after Singapore and Rotterdam, but operations have been slowed significantly over the past two weeks. This is both as a result of most ships that would normally bunker there being unable to transit the Strait of Hormuz and of direct attacks on the port itself.