Gibraltar February Bunker Calls Up Slightly on The Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chart Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: GPA

357 bunker calls recorded in February, up from 349 last year

Six cruise calls recorded in February

Gibraltar's average February VLSFO was $492.5/mt vs $566.5/mt a year ago

Bunker calls at Gibraltar, a key bunkering location in the Mediterranean, increased slightly in February year-on-year.

Gibraltar saw a total of 357 calls for bunkers in February, up from 349 a year ago but down from 359 in January, according to data published by the Gibraltar Port Authority (GPA) earlier this month.

Six cruise calls were recorded in February, unchanged from last year, but down slightly from seven in January.

Gibraltar Strait ports intermittent disruptions in late January and early February due to rough weather conditions.

A total of 5,267 calls for bunkers were recorded in Gibraltar in 2025, up 3.6% from 5,084 calls recorded in 2024.

Gibraltar's average VLSFO price in February 2025 was $492.5/mt, down from $566.5/mt a year ago.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was $518.5/mt in February, down from $595/mt a year ago.

Bunker prices have since surged to multi-year highs after US and Israeli forces carried out strikes on Iran on February 28.