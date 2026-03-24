TT-Line Ro-Pax Vessel Takes on LNG at Klaipeda

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The LNG stem was supplied by Baltkonta UAB. Image Credit: Limarko

Shipping firm’s TT-Line Ro-Pax ferry has bunkered LNG at the Klaipeda Port in Lithuania.

The Nils Holgersson was bunkered with LNG in a truck-to-ship operation, Limarko Group said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The LNG stem was supplied by Baltkonta UAB.

Established in 2008, the company is part of Limarko Group and provides LNG bunkering service via trucks at Klaipeda.

“Projects like this highlight the growing role of alternative fuels in maritime transport and Baltkonta’s ability to deliver advanced, flexible energy solutions in demanding environments, including the supply of bio-LNG,” Limarko Group said.

Bio-LNG is a cleaner alternative to LNG and can be used as a drop-in fuel in dual-fuel LNG ships.