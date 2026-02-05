Port Operations Suspended in Gibraltar and Algeciras Amid Bad Weather

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ports in the Strait of Gibraltar have been facing severe weather since last month, disrupting bunker supply and port operations. File Image / Pixabay

Port operations and bunkering have been suspended in Gibraltar and Algeciras due to adverse weather conditions.

Both ports are closed and all activities have been halted as southern Spain remains under a red weather alert for strong winds and heavy rain, according to an advisory issued by GAC Hot Port News on Wednesday.

Storm Leonardo has caused disruption across the region, bringing intense rainfall, strong winds and flooding.

On Thursday, the Gibraltar Port Authority issued a gale warning valid until 19:00 local time.

As per the weather forecast, Gibraltar is currently experiencing wind gusts of up to 50 knots and waves exceeding three metres.

Rough conditions are also forecast for Friday and over the weekend, with wind gusts expected to range between 20 and 50 knots at times.

Ports in the Strait of Gibraltar have been experiencing adverse weather since last month, causing regular disruption to bunker supply and port operations.

The prolonged spell of bad weather could lead to congestion and further bunkering delays.