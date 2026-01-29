Severe Weather Halts Port Operations in Gibraltar and Algeciras

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gibraltar and Algeciras are experiencing power and internet outages due to severe winds and rain. File Image / Pixabay

Port operations in Gibraltar and Algeciras have come to a standstill after severe weather caused widespread power and internet outages.

Both ports are closed and all operations have been suspended until further notice, according to an advisory issued by GAC Hot Port News on Wednesday.

"The Strait of Gibraltar is under alert, and the city of Algeciras is facing power and internet outages due to strong winds and rain," the advisory said.

Earlier today, the Gibraltar Port Authority issued a strong wind warning valid until 13:00 local time.

Wind gusts of up to 35 knots and waves of nearly two meters are forecast for today, which could make it difficult for port operations and bunkering to resume in Gibraltar.

Weather conditions are expected to remain rough on Friday and Saturday, potentially leading to prolonged delays and congestion.